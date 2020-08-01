Ellen DeGeneres considering leaving talk show amid toxic work culture claims, investigation: report

“She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show,” an expert at Telepictures exposed to Daily Mail.

DeGeneres broke her silence on Thursday to resolve the current slamming of the behind-the-scenes culture at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in a memo to personnel.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she started. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

DeGeneres firmly insisted that the culture as it has actually been reported “will now change,” swearing that she’s “committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

While the host meant not having complete understanding of the supposed bullying off-camera, the Telepictures …