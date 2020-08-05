Ellen DeGeneres’ brother Vance defends the host after she’s ‘viciously attacked’: ‘It is all bulls–t’

On Twitter, Vance composed: “If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest.”

Hours later on, he followed up with a post on Facebook, which checked out: “Ok, I need to say something. My sister is being viciously attacked. And let me assure you – it is all bullsh–t.”

“I put up a simple statement yesterday that said ‘I stand by Ellen.’ Only a handful of my Facebook ‘friends’ responded to it,” he continued. “If you don’t support Ellen, then you don’t support me, so please unfriend me.”

Vance went on to state that he is “sick and tired” of his sibling “being attacked.”

“She always has – and always will – stand against bullying of any kind. She’s a smart, strong woman who has made a positive difference in the world. And to my friends who did respond with support for Ellen and my family, thank you so much. It means a lot,” Vance concluded.

DeGeneres’ partner,