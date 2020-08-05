Ellen DeGeneres’ brother calls attacks on his sister ‘bulls–t’

Ellen DeGeneres’ brother– manufacturer and author Vance DeGeneres– is pertaining to her defense in the middle of accusations of a “toxic” workplace at her eponymous talk program.

Vance called attacks on his popular brother or sister “bulls–t” in one of 2 genuine social networks posts Tuesday.

“If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister,” her big brother, 65, wrote in an encouraging Twitter post. “She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest.”

Ellen, 62, has recently faced accusations of behind-the-scenes sexual misconduct, bigotry and more on the part of the program’s personnel. The accusations fly in the general public face of the long time program host, who encourages viewers to “be kind.”

On Tuesday, Vance also took to Facebook with an impassioned affirmation that he waits his sister.

“Ok, I need to say something. My sister is being viciously attacked. And let me assure you – it is all bulls-t,” he composed. “I set up an easy declaration the other day that stated ‘I stand by Ellen.’ Only a handful of my Facebook ‘friends’ reacted to it. If you do not assistance Ellen, then you do not support me, so please unfriend me. I’m ill and sick of my sister being assaulted. She constantly has– and constantly will– stand versus bullying of any kind. She’s a clever, strong female who has actually made a favorable distinction …