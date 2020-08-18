Ellen DeGeneres blames introversion for ‘mean’ behavior in call

New details have emerged from the Zoom call that was hosted by Ellen DeGeneres with more than 200 of her staffers on Monday, after it was revealed that three of the show’s lead producers had been fired amid her toxic workplace scandal.

Ellen, 62, is said to have opened up about being ‘introverted’ and how she sometimes has ‘good days and bad days’ which she understands could come across as being mean, but vowed to make changes going forward, in a bid to salvage The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The embattled talk-show host is also said to have addressed the rumor that there was an unspoken rule on set that none of the staff members were allowed to give her eye contact, according to PageSix.

Addressing her staff: Ellen DeGeneres is said to have spoken to her team on a Zoom call on Monday after it was revealed the top three producers of the show had been fired

‘I don’t know where it started,’ Ellen reportedly said in the Zoom meeting with her staff. ‘Please talk to me. Look me in the eye.’ She went on the describe the rumor as ‘insane’ saying: ‘It’s crazy, just not true, I don’t know how it started. [It’s] not who I am.’

Among many claims and accusations that have been thrown at the host this past year, was one made by former producer Neil Breed who claimed that staff were encouraged not to look at her.

‘[Ellen DeGeneres’] producers called us aside… and said, ‘Now, Neil, no one is to talk to Ellen. You don’t talk to her, you don’t approach her, you don’t look at…