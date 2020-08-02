Ellen DeGeneres apologizes to talk show staff amid complaints of a difficult workplace

Ellen DeGeneres said sorry to the staff of her daytime TELEVISION talk show amid an internal business examination of complaints of a difficult and unreasonable workplace.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres composed. Something altered, she stated, “and for that, I am sorry.”

In a different declaration, the WarnerBros studio stated the examination’s “primary findings” exposed what it called some defects in the show’s everyday management.

DeGeneres’ memo and the probe by the studio’s moms and dad business followed a BuzzFeed News report in which one present and 10 previous show staff members grumbled about problems consisting of being fired after taking medical or bereavement leave. One employee stated she left since of remarks about her race.

Most of the complaints were connected to executive manufacturers and senior supervisors, BuzzFeed News stated, however one ex-employee stated DeGeneres requirement to take more obligation for the workplace. The individuals making the claims were not recognized.

The complaints contrast dramatically with the show’s positive tenor and DeGeneres’ own public behavior and admonitions for individuals to be kind …

