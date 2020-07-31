Ellen DeGeneres apologizes to staff after report of toxic culture at talk show

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show,” DeGeneres composed in part.
DeGeneres goes on to validate that an internal examination has actually been released by the show’s supplier, WarnerBros Television, which is owned by CNN’s moms and dad business, Warner Media.
“Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” she stated.
A declaration from Warner Media launched on Thursday mentioned, “Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres take the recent allegations around the show’s workplace culture very seriously,” the declaration checked out. “We hoped to determine the validity and extent of publicly reported allegations and to understand the full breadth of the show’s day-to-day culture.”