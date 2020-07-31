Ellen DeGeneres apologizes to staff after report of toxic culture at talk show

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show,” DeGeneres composed in part.

DeGeneres goes on to validate that an internal examination has actually been released by the show’s supplier, WarnerBros Television, which is owned by CNN’s moms and dad business, Warner Media.