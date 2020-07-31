Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff over workplace ‘issues’

Image copyright

Several staff will soon be replaced on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime chat show after an investigation uncovered “deficiencies” in “the show’s day-to-day management”.

The inquiry was prompted with a widely-circulated story on Buzzfeed news, in which employees made allegations of racism and intimidation on the show.

The accusers claimed the workplace was toxic and “dominated by fear”.

In a contact to staff, Ellen apologised and said she was “committed to ensuring this does not happen again”.

“We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention,” she added.

Production company WarnerMedia said “several staffing changes” would take place following its investigation.

What were the accusations against Ellen’s show?

Several current and former staff members told Buzzfeed they had been fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days to attend family funerals. Others said they were also instructed perhaps not to speak to DeGeneres if they saw her round the office.

One employee said she she experienced racist comments, actions, and “microaggressions” during her 18 months on the show, and was reprimanded for raising concerns about her treatment.

The criticisms were in stark contrast to the general public image of DeGeneres and her show. The comedian, whose mantra is “be kind to one another”, has previously described her programme as “a place of happiness”.

“That ‘be kind’ [stuff] only happens once the cameras are on. It’s all for show,” one former employee told Buzzfeed. “I know they give money to people and help them out, but it’s for show.”

The accusations light emitting diode to an interior inquiry by production company WarnerMedia, who interviewed lots of employees concerning the atmosphere on the show.

How has Ellen responded?

The star, who has presented the show for 17 years, did not initially respond to the accusations, waiting until WarnerMedia’s investigation had happened before making a statement.

In her email to staff, she said steps could be taken to “correct the issues” that had come to light.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote.

“Obviously, something changed, and I will be disappointed to learn this has not been the case.

“And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

However, she distanced herself from the accusations, saying that “people who work with me and for me personally are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am, and that has to stop”.

The email, that was published entirely by The Hollywood Reporter, also referred to the general public fallout DeGeneres endured after coming out as gay in the 1990s.

“As a person who was judged and not exactly lost every thing for just being who I will be, I truly comprehend and have deep compassion for anyone being viewed differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that anybody of you felt like that is awful to me.”

“I am so pleased with the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out on earth. I want everybody at home to love our show and I want everybody who helps it be to love working on it. Again, I’m so sorry to anybody who did not have that experience.”

What did the investigation find?

WarnerMedia said it took the recent allegations “very seriously” and interviewed lots of current and former employees about the work place.

“Though not absolutely all of the allegations were corroborated, we’re disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management,” said the company in a statement.

“We have identified a few staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the problems that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them.

“Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion. We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show.”

Have there been more revelations?

Yes. Shortly before Warner’s statement was launched, a new Buzzfeed report emerged containing allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment by executive producers on DeGeneres’ show.

Among the accusations were that head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman made several inappropriate sexual comments about junior employees in the workplace.

Leman issued a statement following the Buzzfeed article was published to categorically deny “any kind of sexual impropriety”.

“I started at The Ellen Show as a PA more than 17 years ago and have devoted my career to work my way to the position I now hold,” that he said.

“While my job as head writer is to come up with jokes – and, during that process, we can occasionally push the envelope – I’m horrified that some of my attempts at humour may have caused offence.”

“I have always aimed to treat everyone on the staff with kindness, inclusivity and respect. In my whole time on the show, to my knowledge, I’ve never had a single HR or inter-personal complaint made about me, and I am devastated beyond belief that this kind of malicious and misleading article could be published.”

