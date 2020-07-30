Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Allegations In Letter To Staff: ‘I Am Disappointed… I Am Sorry’

Ellen DeGeneres speaks!

As you likely know, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been the subject of controversy over the past few weeks after a handful of former staffers made allegations of workplace misconduct, which prompted an in-house investigation by WarnerMedia.

While the three allegedly problematic producers have since released an apologetic statement, the host of the show has remained tight lipped about it all… until now!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the daytime queen sent a letter to her crew addressing the alleged toxic workplace environment claims detailed in a Buzzfeed story that was published earlier this month — which included anonymous allegations of racism, intimidation, and unjust termination.

In her note, Ellen took responsibility for the bad on-set environment her staffers spoke about — but also distanced herself from it, saying she has “not been able to stay on top of everything” in recent years and “relied on others to do their jobs as they knew [she’d] want them done” before adding:

“Clearly some didn’t… That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

Ellen, who a source said was discouraged from speaking out about the drama while the investigation was being conducted, also acknowledged the irony of the accusations being made about a show that she herself described as “a place of happiness.”

Referencing her own past struggles as one of the first openly gay women in Hollywood, she noted:

“As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am. I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded.”

Although neither Ellen nor Warner Bros. have commented on the fate of any specific employee, two sources told THR that exec producer Ed Galvin — who was the center of many of the more unsettling claims — is among those who will be let go. The insider shared:

“Once he’s out, it will be like a new day.”

The other source told the outlet that Ellen was largely kept in the dark about Galvin’s day-to-day (mis)handling of the staff. Based on her letter, it sounds like she’s not too happy with the hands she left her show in.

Read her full message (below).

“Hey everybody – it’s Ellen. On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show. I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again. I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me. It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice. We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention. I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It’s important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so. I am so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world. I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it. Again, I’m so sorry to anyone who didn’t have that experience. If not for COVID, I’d have done this in person, and I can’t wait to be back on our stage and see you all then. Stay safe and healthy. Love, Ellen”

Thoughts??

