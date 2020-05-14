Elle Fanning dressed up as Brad Pitt and nailed it

The actress channeled her “Maleficent” co-star Angelina Jolie’s ex, Brad Pitt, and Fanning’s resemblance to Pitt was form of spot on.

She held up her telephone to indicate a side-by-side photograph of Pitt and her dressed as Pitt, sporting sun shades, a hat and a beard.

“That’s Brad Pitt in his beard bead phase, when he wore beard beads,” the 22-year-old stated. “And basically we would do this on set. It was called the Doppelgänger Challenge and, like, the set of ‘The Crown’ did it as well.”