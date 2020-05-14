Elle Fanning dressed up as Brad Pitt and nailed it

The actress channeled her “Maleficent” co-star Angelina Jolie’s ex, Brad Pitt, and Fanning’s resemblance to Pitt was form of spot on.
She held up her telephone to indicate a side-by-side photograph of Pitt and her dressed as Pitt, sporting sun shades, a hat and a beard.
“That’s Brad Pitt in his beard bead phase, when he wore beard beads,” the 22-year-old stated. “And basically we would do this on set. It was called the Doppelgänger Challenge and, like, the set of ‘The Crown’ did it as well.”
Fanning defined that the make-up artists for “The Great” additionally labored on “The Crown” so there was a little bit of a pleasant competitors between the 2 historic reveals.
“We totally won,” she stated. “We went all out, the cast. Like, we had this group chat, going dressed up as, like, celebrities, people from, you know, different characters in film.”
Fanning additionally dressed up as the character Bill the Butcher (portrayed by Daniel Day-Lewis) from the movie “Gangs of New York.”