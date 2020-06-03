Ella Jones elected first black mayor in Ferguson’s history nearly six years after protests solidified Black Lives Matter movement

Nearly six years after a white police officer shot and killed unarmed teenager Michael Brown, the mayor-elect defeated her opponent as protests throughout the US continued over the loss of life of George Floyd.
Jones has labored as a chemist and church pastor, based on her marketing campaign biography. She has served on the Ferguson metropolis council since 2015, when she was elected as its first African-American member.
Jones succeeds James Knowles III, who was prohibited by time period limits from operating for reelection after 9 years in workplace.
Ferguson was on the heart of a movement that introduced nationwide consideration to race and policing in the United States. The protests after Brown’s loss of life helped solidify the Black Lives Matter movement.
In 2014, a grand jury declined to indict the white officer who fatally shot the 18-year-old Brown. His household settled a wrongful loss of life lawsuit in opposition to the City of Ferguson three years later.
Brown was strolling with a buddy when he encountered former officer Darren Wilson, who instructed authorities he approached the lads as a result of they have been blocking site visitors. In a matter of minutes, Wilson fatally shot Brown, who a number of stated had his palms up.
With circumstances of unarmed black males being fatally shot by police previous and following, Brown’s loss of life sparked protests and an internet movement over the remedy by police of African-American communities.