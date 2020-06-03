Ella Jones elected first black mayor in Ferguson’s history nearly six years after protests solidified Black Lives Matter movement

Nearly six years after a white police officer shot and killed unarmed teenager Michael Brown, the mayor-elect defeated her opponent as protests throughout the US continued over the loss of life of George Floyd.

Jones is each the town’s first black mayor and the first girl in that workplace, according to KMOV.

Jones has labored as a chemist and church pastor, based on her marketing campaign biography. She has served on the Ferguson metropolis council since 2015, when she was elected as its first African-American member.