Elkton teacher rescues students from flooded day care center

A teacher in Cecil County was required to bring her students to dry land when their day care flooded as Tropical Storm Isaias moved through Maryland.The day care teacher became rescuer in a matter of minutes after Isaias’ effect brought wind gusts and heavy rains.Torrential rain pounding on Elkton, filling the Little Disciples Child Care Center with floodwater, required Brittany Austin to act, transporting about 25 students out of the structure to dry land. Among them, her 6-year-old niece, Brooklyn.”And in the process of that, our parking lot flooded. So, for me to get the children to the parents, who had to park as soon as they came in the parking lot, I had to sludge my way through a good 6 feet of water to get them out to the parents,” Austin said.”When I drew in, she had 2 other kids on her arm and a book bag on her back,” stated Kandice Henderson, Brooklyn’s mom. The day care includes 2 structures. It was in fact the back structure that gotflooded Cleanup efforts are underway there. Most of the parking area has actually now dried, however some parts of Elkton weren’t so lucky.SkyTeam 11 was up above later on in the day, as individuals in Elkton needed to drive through high waters. Roads were left immersed, with just the hoods of automobiles looking through the surface area.”My regular path of getting house …
