Elizabeth Warren says her oldest brother has died from the coronavirus

Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Thursday that Don Reed Herring, the oldest brother of her and three brothers, passed away Tuesday night after being infected with COVID-19.

Herring, who worked with the Air Force for 20 years, passed away at the age of 86, as indicated by The Boston Globe.

Warren tweeted on Thursday.

My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

The Massachusetts senator also said that she was “grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him,” but spoke to the difficulty of not being able to be with her brother in his final moments, due to the highly contagious nature of the virus, which is particularly lethal for people over 70.

What made him extra special was his smile—quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him. pic.twitter.com/SFMOaBVCN3 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

As indicated by the Globe, Herring had lived with his second wife, Judith Anne Hart, in Newcastle, Oklahoma; his first wife passed on of leukemia in 1982.

Thus, he had as of late been recovered from his own cancer treatment and pneumonia in an unknown recovery office, where different patients had gotten the infection. Herring tried positive for the infection toward the beginning of April, yet didn’t show side effects for 11 days.

Following six days in the emergency unit, passed away on Tuesday night at a medical facility in Norman, Oklahoma, where he grew up with Warren and her two other older brothers, John and David.

I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say “I love you” one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I’ll miss you dearly my brother. pic.twitter.com/oOG6HArEL6 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

Warren last mentioned her brother on Sunday, two days before he passed away. Before he was moved to the hospital, the Cambridge Democrat had allegedly conversed with Herring via telephone every day.

Sixteen years younger than her sibling, Warren disclosed to the Globe last year that she “got to know Don Reed much more through what his absence meant to my mother and daddy.” The family moved to Norman when she was a baby so he could go to the University of Oklahoma. After about a year in school, Herring joined the Air Force, where he turned into an adorned battle pilot.

In her self-portrayal, Warren depicted Herring as “adventurous and dashing” and said her first memory of him was the point at which he left to join the military.

“His very existence was like a distant light,” she wrote.