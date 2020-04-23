Elizabeth Warren says her oldest brother has died from the coronavirus

By
Eman Selim
-
Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Thursday that Don Reed Herring, the oldest brother of her and three brothers, passed away Tuesday night after being infected with COVID-19.

Herring, who worked with the Air Force for 20 years, passed away at the age of 86, as indicated by The Boston Globe.

Warren tweeted on Thursday.

 The Massachusetts senator also said that she was “grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him,” but spoke to the difficulty of not being able to be with her brother in his final moments, due to the highly contagious nature of the virus, which is particularly lethal for people over 70.

As indicated by the Globe, Herring had lived with his second wife, Judith Anne Hart, in Newcastle, Oklahoma; his first wife passed on of leukemia in 1982.

Thus, he had as of late been recovered from his own cancer treatment and pneumonia in an unknown recovery office, where different patients had gotten the infection. Herring tried positive for the infection toward the beginning of April, yet didn’t show side effects for 11 days.

Following six days in the emergency unit, passed away on Tuesday night at a medical facility in Norman, Oklahoma, where he grew up with Warren and her two other older brothers, John and David.

 Warren last mentioned her brother on Sunday, two days before he passed away. Before he was moved to the hospital, the Cambridge Democrat had allegedly conversed with Herring via telephone every day.

Sixteen years younger than her sibling, Warren disclosed to the Globe last year that she “got to know Don Reed much more through what his absence meant to my mother and daddy.” The family moved to Norman when she was a baby so he could go to the University of Oklahoma. After about a year in school, Herring joined the Air Force, where he turned into an adorned battle pilot.

In her self-portrayal, Warren depicted Herring as “adventurous and dashing” and said her first memory of him was the point at which he left to join the military.

“His very existence was like a distant light,” she wrote.

