Elizabeth Warren hits Bloomberg on NDAs for women at his company

CNN’s Erin Burnett talks to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) about her debate performance in Nevada where she pressed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg over his treatment of women who have signed nondisclosure agreements. Bloomberg said women who have made allegations of sexist and misogynistic behavior against him maybe “didn’t like a joke I told.”

Warren then turned to Bloomberg and asked if the billionaire would release the women who have made accusations from the nondisclosure agreements they signed, “so we can hear their side of the story?”

#Warren #Bloomberg #CNN #News



source