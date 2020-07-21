Elizabeth Warren asks CDC to mandate masks, citing Georgia’s local ban

Warren also asked if the CDC would step in “in instances where state governors or other officials order the removal of restrictions or mask mandates.”

“I would like to know whether the CDC will use its authorities to intervene allowing orders of this kind, like Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s announcement last week, would seem to be in direct contradiction to the Department’s mandate,” Warren wrote.

The CDC has advised that “cloth face coverings are meant to protect other people in case the wearer is unknowingly infected but does not have symptoms.” The agency also said everyone “should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities.”

And the advantages go both ways. “Your cloth face covering may protect them. Their cloth face covering may protect you,” the CDC said

Warren requested “more information on whether and how the CDC plans to use its authorities” under federal code that could permit the public agency “to institute mask mandates, implement restrictions on gatherings, reverse reopenings, and enforce other public health measures.”