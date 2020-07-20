Elizabeth Warren as Treasury secretary would be a ‘mistake,’ Barney Frank says

“That would be a mistake,” Frank said in an interview.

“The financial institutions are very negative about her, unfairly in the degree they are,” Frank said. “If you have someone who is that much opposed by the people being regulated, it doesn’t work smoothly.”

Frank, who in 2011 pushed President Obama to nominate Warren to run the newly created Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, pointed out that Biden and Warren differ on some key economic and financial policies. For instance, Warren is a vocal advocate for breaking up big banks and instituting a wealth tax — positions that go further than what Biden favors.

“If she’s not vice president, I’d rather see her retain the power of legislation in the Senate,” said Frank, who added that he is “very confident” Biden will defeat Trump.

Analysts have said that Warren would be a nightmare for Wall Street because her nomination would raise the risk of aggressive regulation.

“This prospect would generate huge anxiety in the financial markets, which she regularly blasts as greedy and corrupt,” Greg Valliere, chief US policy strategist at AGF Investments, wrote in a note to clients last month.

Four more years for Powell?

Frank suggested that Biden, if he wins in November, should consider keeping one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent appointments: Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve.

“Powell has been the best Trump appointee — despite the fact Trump yells at him all the time,” Frank said.

But Powell has quarterbacked a ferocious response from the Fed to the pandemic that has been applauded by Trump and many others. The US central bank slashed interest rates to zero, vowed to buy an unlimited quantity of government bonds and even create a facility to buy junk bonds and other corporate debt. The Fed’s unprecedented rescue unfroze capital markets and set off an epic boom in the stock market.

“Powell has been good, both on monetary policy and the regulatory side,” Frank said. “There is something to be said for supporting confidence by sticking with him.”

Dodd-Frank, 10 years later

If Biden wins, Frank doesn’t anticipate a push to impose a significant quantity of financial regulation. Rather, that he predicted a “more vigorous use of the powers that are there.”

Frank, who retired from Congress in early 2013, argues the resilience of America’s banks up to now during the pandemic proves the value of Dodd-Frank.

“Confidence in America’s financial system is terrific. It’s partly because it’s so regulated,” Frank said. “There is confidence that banks are well capitalized because they are regularly monitored.”

Although bank profits are shrinking, analysts and economists are confident, at the least so far, that banks have sufficient capital to have through the storm.

“Banks were very strong going into this crisis. That was because of regulations put in place after the Great Financial Crisis,” said Constance Hunter, chief economist at KPMG.

Banks may have collapsed without legislation, Frank says

Frank, who regularly stays touching former Senator Chris Dodd, said when not for Dodd-Frank, the economic fallout from the pandemic would have been far worse this spring.

“If we had not passed Dodd-Frank, you would have had significant set of collapses of financial institutions making things worse,” Frank said. “People would lose money and the system would shut down.”

That does not mean a financial crisis still can’t happen.

“If the pandemic caused a financial crisis, it won’t be because of anything specific to the structure of financial institutions or regulation,” Frank said. “It will be because the economy as a whole is so depressed that nobody has enough money and failures multiply.”

Most of Dodd-Frank is untouched

Although Dodd-Frank was opposed by Republicans and bankers who feared it had been too burdensome, today the debate is certainly caused by around the margins of what the law states, not gutting it entirely. After years of adapting to Dodd-Frank, bankers have largely accepted it — and some even applaud it.

King even praised the CFPB, the brainchild of Warren which was created by Dodd-Frank, as a “really good agency” at its “core.”

After taking office, Trump vowed to complete a “big number” on Dodd-Frank. But after three years, regulations is “almost wholly intact,” Frank said.

Some tweaks have now been made.

For instance, last month bank stocks soared after regulators rolled back the controversial Volcker Rule by making it easier for banks to invest in capital raising funds and relaxing limitations on derivatives trading.

AIG AIG Still, Frank estimates that roughly 90% of the Dodd-Frank still stands today, including the most significant aspects such as requiring banks to possess lots of capital and regulation of the derivatives market that not quite sank the economy whenblew up.

“What happened was Trump found out it was a lot more sensible than he thought,” Frank said. “And there was no great demand on the part of the financial industry to get rid of it.”