Elizabeth Hurley & Son Damian Pay Tribute To Her Ex Steve Bing After His Death By Suicide: ‘It Is A Terrible End’

Elizabeth Hurley has damaged her silence following the dying of her ex and father of her youngster, Steve Bing.

The financier and film producer was discovered lifeless on the age of 55 after leaping from the 27th ground of the luxurious, high-rise condo constructing the place he lived in Century City, California on Monday, per TMZ. He was pronounced deceased on the scene round 1 p.m., though the outlet stories an investigation continues to be ongoing.

Hurley and her 18-year-old son Damian Hurley (above, inset) spoke out concerning the tragedy in a pair of heartbreaking social media tributes on Tuesday. The British actress, additionally 55, took to Instagram and shared a set of throwback pictures that includes Bing, writing:

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages ❤️”

Damian additionally shared a message about his father’s dying on the platform, alongside a photograph of a sundown:

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.🖤”

Ugh. How extremely unhappy. We’re sending a number of love and energy to their household throughout this tough time.

Bing was extensively recognized for his work on the 2003 movie Kangaroo Jack, his monetary contributions to The Clinton Foundation, and a number of other different Hollywood and political initiatives earlier than his premature dying.

Former President Bill Clinton additionally shared variety phrases about Steve through Twitter, writing about his “big heart” and general selfless nature:

I liked Steve Bing very a lot. He had an enormous coronary heart, and he was prepared to do something he might for the individuals and causes he believed in. I’ll miss him and his enthusiasm greater than I can say, and I hope he’s lastly discovered peace. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 23, 2020

Bing is survived by his son Damian in addition to his daughter Kira Bonder, whom he shares with former skilled tennis participant Lisa Bonder.

If you or somebody you realize is contemplating suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), textual content “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

