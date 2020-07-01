Elizabeth Hurley poses in a bikini to promote swimwear line following ex Steve Bing’s death

In a pic shared by the swimwear line on Tuesday, Hurley’s figure is on display in a pastel-colored two-piece bikini. She has a big smile on her behalf face as she throws her hands up to the air.

The post comes a little over a week after Bing died by suicide. Bing was the daddy of Hurley’s 18-year-old son, Damian.

Hurley confirmed Bing’s passing last month. The Hollywood producer and financier fell to his death from his Los Angeles, Calif., apartment building on June 22, authorities confirmed to Fox News.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter,” Hurley’s heartbreaking tribute began.

The “Runaways” star proceeded to explain that she and Bing reunited within the past 12 months.

“In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages,” Hurley concluded.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office listed Bing’s cause of death to be multiple blunt trauma and the manner of death as a suicide on its website on Tuesday. The case is currently listed as closed.