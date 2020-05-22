Elizabeth Hurley, clad in a yellow bikini, basks in the ‘English sunshine’ during quarantine

Elizabeth Hurley is spending lockdown in a bikini. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Elizabeth Hurley isn’t letting the coronavirus quarantine get her down. In truth, the 54-year-old actress, mannequin and designer is bringing the “English sunshine” to everybody’s Instagram feeds with a few bikini photographs.

On Thursday, Hurley posed together with her “trusty SPF 50” whereas at her nation dwelling in Britain, prompting feedback that she “hasn’t aged a day.” And earlier than that, she posted a video of herself carrying a vibrant pink bikini whereas lifting matching hand weights. “Every day,” Hurley mentioned in a video. “Body of a 22-year-old!” somebody remarked, whereas one other wrote, “Utterly gorgeous!”

Hurley been self-quarantined for over 9 weeks, in response to her Instagram account. Although, she has stored busy by dressing up with nowhere to go, yard work and hanging out with her dog.

Most importantly, Hurley has proven how she’s staying secure and supporting firms that assist shield individuals from the coronavirus pandemic. The actress not too long ago shared a selfie carrying a creative face that raises cash for healthcare employees.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, observe alongside at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to specialists, individuals over 60 and those that are immunocompromised proceed to be the most in danger. If you could have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s useful resource guides.

Read extra from Yahoo Entertainment: