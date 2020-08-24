Elizabeth Hurley, 55, stuns on beach in khaki-green bikini before revealing she’s returning to set

“Brand new, very limited edition, Pink Robe,” the British design and starlet captioned the image, marketing products from her beachwear line.

The previous “Royals” star included the hashtag “#PinkIsAnAttitude.”

In a 2nd image, she walked down the beach with the pink cover-up closed over her bikini.

Most of Hurley’s fans were focused on her charm instead of her swimsuit line, although one commenter said, “And the colour that always looks good on the beautiful Elizabeth Jane.”

“The most beautiful woman in the world!!!” one fan commented. Another stated, “God you are beautiful.”

“This woman is so very gorgeous,” one fan revealed.

Days after Hurley’s attractive image, the star exposed she was returning to set on Monday

“Very, very excited to be going back to work. First day of filming tomorrow,” she revealed on Sunday on Instagram while holding a script.

Hurley didn’t offer information about what the job is for.

She did, nevertheless, expose a few of her co-stars, who consist of John Cleese, Kelsey Grammer, Nathalie …