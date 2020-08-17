Elizabeth Hurley, 55, stuns in revealing bikini: ‘Another day…. another bikini’

In the image, Hurley stands near some tropical-looking foliage while using a revealing red two-piece swimsuit and a broad smile.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 55, GOES TOPLESS TO SHOW OFF HER BEACHWEAR CLOTHING LINE

“Another day…. another bikini,” she composed in the caption.

The “Runaways” starlet likewise tagged her brand-new beachwear line in the caption, which showcased the suit back in June.

Fans left a lot of kind messages in the remarks.

“Good lord woman!” one stated. “You are absolutley [sic.] beautiful.”

“Wonderful beauty,” composed another, including a trio of red heart emojis.

ELIZBETH HURLEY, 55, POSTS A TOPLESS PHOTO WHILE ENJOYING ‘COUNTRY LIFE’

“You don’t age, beautiful as ever,” a 3rd gushed. “Blessed.”

A 4th included: “Breathtaking lady.”

The starlet is understood for her jaw-dropping pictures, consisting of a current topless shot she shared to promote her swimwear line.

In the image, Hurley used a large knit cover with absolutely nothing below together with yellow swimwear bottoms.

“Sunshine bikini bottoms and my favourite [sic] Lizzie Robe – which is now 70% off,” she captioned the image.

“Such a Beauty!!!” one fan composed. Another stated, “The word Beauty is worthless without you.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fans continued to enhance the previous “Royals” star. “Sooooo lovely! You have not aged …