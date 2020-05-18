Elizabeth Hurley, 54, shares throwback bikini snap while in isolation: ‘No I’m not in the Maldives’

The British mannequin and swimsuit designer took to Instagram on Sunday, the place she posted a throwback picture of herself rocking a ruffled sky blue bandeau bikini while absorbing the solar in the Maldives.

“No – I’m not in the Maldives,” the 54-year-old clarified to her 1.6 million followers. “I’m wedding my rose beds in Blighty, but this was me in Feb (Seems like a lifetime ago) at @chevalblancrandheli.”

The star has been isolating in her Herefordshire nation residence alongside eight different members of the family, together with her 18-year-old son, Damian, and her widowed mom, Angela.

Despite the full home, Hurley just lately informed U.Ok.’s Hello! journal she’s desirous to have a brand new man in her life as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over.

“I’d love to fall madly in love with someone, which certainly won’t happen whilst I’m locked down with blood relatives,” Hurley informed the outlet.

“Maybe when it’s over I’ll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort,” she added.

The star in contrast residing together with her relations to “The Waltons,” the 70s collection that adopted a household in rural Virginia throughout the Great Depression.

“There are nine of us,” Hurley defined. “I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”

Hurley informed the outlet she has remained organized throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’ve all got designated jobs, which I couldn’t resist putting on a color-coded Excel sheet,” she mentioned. “I’m in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren’t for the fact that we’re terrified of losing loved ones, we’re actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn’t allowed to be turned on until 6 p.m. so we don’t turn into couch potatoes.”

Hurley has been discovering different methods to maintain busy.

“Secretly, I’d much rather be gardening than doing anything else,” she mentioned. “I’ve been outside doing things for at least five hours a day. My brother bought me a set of what he calls ‘lady tools,’ which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betides anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I’m OK with everything.”

Hurley was beforehand married to British-Indian textile inheritor Arun Nayar from 2007 till 2011. Three months later, Hurley was engaged to Australian cricketer Shane Warne. However, the couple parted methods in 2013.

Her most well-known relationship was with British actor Hugh Grant. The pair first met in 1987 and remained collectively till their amicable break up in 2000. Grant, now 59, is her baby’s godfather.

Damian’s father is American businessman Steve Bing.

Hurley launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age,” she introduced on the firm’s web site.

In May 2017, the star informed Closer Weekly that being a mother impressed her to launch the model. She beforehand took a break from Hollywood to give attention to motherhood however discovered herself desirous to do one thing new professionally.

“Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus,” Hurley informed the journal. “I used to be 36 and had been worrying about myself for fairly lengthy sufficient. I finished doing films and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t remorse it for a second. I all the time put him first.”

When it got here to launching her swimwear assortment, Hurley added, “It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school.”

Still, Hurley insisted she was desirous to tackle new challenges as her son grew older.

“I like my life,” she mentioned. “I love change and I love new experiences.”