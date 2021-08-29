Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan and Zack Guzman discuss jury selection for Elizabeth Holmes and Yahoo Finance’s upcoming documentary, ‘Valley of Hype: The culture that built Elizabeth Holmes.
Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury selection begins Aug. 31
