Elizabeth Holmes: The rise and fall of Theranos and the woman behind it
Elizabeth Holmes: The rise and fall of Theranos and the woman behind it

Margaret O’Mara, Howard & Frances Keller Endowed Professor for the Department of History at University of Washington, sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan to discuss the rise and fall of the tech company Theranos and what made it a compelling investment to some as the trial for former CEO Elizabeth Holmes is set to begin on Tuesday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR