Elizabeth Cady Stanton descendant: Preserve these forgotten stories (opinion)

My great-great-grandmother, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, was amongst the earliest supporters of lady suffrage, requiring it in 1848. But getting the vote isn’t a story of a couple of terrific ladies. This is really the tale of countless normal ladies and males from every race, class, state and American area who required the vote– and need to be kept in mind. With your aid, they will.

Many of these strong ladies are unknown today, and due to the fact that of bias their efforts weren’t constantly promoted in their own time even by mainstream suffrage leaders– however all Americans should have to understand theirstories Women such as Mabel…

Read The Full Article .