Elite 2 Custom Controller for Xbox One (Green & Blue Fade)



Price: $289.95

(as of Jul 25,2020 04:21:50 UTC – Details)



Get your own Green & Blue Fade Fade Elite Series 2 Custom Controller exclusively from ProControllers LLC. Play like a pro, this Elite controller is tournament ready and will only help your game.

ProControllers Green & Blue Fade Elite Series 2 Custom Controller for Xbox One.

HAND PAINTED: This controller shell is fully hand painted & truly unique.

BRAND NEW: Feel confident purchasing through us. We only use new Microsoft Elite Series 2 controllers.

EXCLUSIVE: Purchase your new Green & Blue Fade Elite Series 2 controller exclusively through our company ProControllers LLC.

PRO APPROVED: Play like a pro with your new Green & Blue Fade Elite controller, tournament ready this controller will only help your game.