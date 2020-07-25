Elite 2 Custom Controller for Xbox One (Green & Blue Fade)

Price: $289.95
(as of Jul 25,2020 04:21:50 UTC – Details)
Get your own Green & Blue Fade Fade Elite Series 2 Custom Controller exclusively from ProControllers LLC. Play like a pro, this Elite controller is tournament ready and will only help your game.
ProControllers Green & Blue Fade Elite Series 2 Custom Controller for Xbox One.
HAND PAINTED: This controller shell is fully hand painted & truly unique.
BRAND NEW: Feel confident purchasing through us. We only use new Microsoft Elite Series 2 controllers.
EXCLUSIVE: Purchase your new Green & Blue Fade Elite Series 2 controller exclusively through our company ProControllers LLC.
PRO APPROVED: Play like a pro with your new Green & Blue Fade Elite controller, tournament ready this controller will only help your game.