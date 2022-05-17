Member of the NA “Armenia” faction Elinar Vardanyan

Post:

This is a “happy” bus. More than 20 of our citizens are on this bus from about 8:30. They are being detained for peaceful protest. This bus managed to be in the sections of Arabkir, Zeytun, tried to deviate to Massiv, then changed its mind, then to the section of Erebuni, but again in vain. These police departments do not accept our detainees, there is no place. I do not know where the road will take the “happy” bus, but soon it will be 3 o’clock. Have a nice trip, friends. I hope you managed to admire Yerjan’s beauty.

PS According to the latest data, there are 3 or maybe more “happy” buses

