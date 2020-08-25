Eliminating payroll tax could deplete Social Security by 2023, chief actuary warns

Trump declares that eliminating the tax would have no effect on Social Security, however, since the cash would be moved from the federal government’s basic fund. That, likewise, would need an act ofCongress The actuary’s analysis was based upon theoretical legislation that would not take cash from the basic fund.

It’s been carried out in the past. When Congress cut the payroll tax under President Barack Obama, it repaid Social Security’s trust fund out of basic profits. But the tax cut was short-lived and just decreased the rate, instead of removed it completely. Yet it still decreased federal tax profits by about $227 billion over 2 years, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Currently, employees pay about 7.65% of their wage and wage earnings to fund Social Security andMedicare Employers match the quantity, while …