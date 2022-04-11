On April 11, a consultation was held under the chairmanship of the RA Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan, which was attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces General Staff, and the commanders of the army units.

According to the directions, reports were submitted on the work done during the winter, as well as the outline of the forthcoming programs.

As a result of the consultation, the Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan gave instructions to the heads of the responsible subdivisions to eliminate the registered problems in a short time.