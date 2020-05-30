Elijah’s fast to begin on Monday – Panorama

The Armenian Church will have fun the Feast of Pentecost on Monday, June 1. The Feast of Pentecost is the commemoration of the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles on the fiftieth day following the Feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ. The Armenian Church celebrates this feast 50 days following Easter Sunday.

Qahana.am reviews that one of many 4 season fasting intervals outlined by the Armenian Apostolic Church is the fasting interval previous the start of summer season. This fasting interval, in addition to the opposite ones previous the opposite seasons of the 12 months, isn’t preparation for any feast, and in accordance to the custom known as Elijah’s fast, as coincides the feast of commemoration the Prophet Elijah the subsequent Sunday.

This fasting interval previous the start of summer season begins the day following the feast of Pentecost (the flesh day previous the fast is the Sunday, when the feast of Pentecost is widely known). With the change of the Easter Feast day the start of the fasting interval could also be in the course of the interval May 11-June 14. Like the opposite fasting intervals previous the opposite seasons of the 12 months, this one additionally lasts 5 days – from Monday until Friday.