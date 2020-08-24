Elijah McClain died after a police encounter almost 1 year ago. Here’s what happened since

By the end of the night, the 23-year-old Black man was lying in a hospital bed. Three days later, he was pronounced brain dead and taken off life support, according to a lawsuit filed by his family earlier this month.

McClain’s death attracted renewed attention this summer after the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. As protests grew nationwide, demonstrations in the Denver suburb emphasized McClain and his family’s monthslong search for justice.

Here’s what you should know about Elijah McClain, his death and where the case stands. How McClain died McClain was stopped last August by three officers after a 911 caller reported a suspicious person wearing a ski mask walking along Billings Street in Aurora, according to a police news release. That report says that McClain “resisted contact” with officers before a struggle ensued. “I’m an introvert,” McClain is heard saying in police bodycam footage after officers confront him. “Please respect the boundaries that I am speaking.” “Relax,” an officer says at one point, “or I’m going to have to change this situation.” (*1*) Before an officer wrestles him to the ground, McClain is heard telling the officers he was trying to stop his music so that he could listen to them. During the struggle, one officer is heard saying, “He just grabbed your gun, dude.” One officer tells McClain that he will “bring my dog out and he’s going to bite you” if McClain keeps “messing around.”…

