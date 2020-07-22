Elijah Cummings’ widow says Rubio made ‘honest mistake’ in mixing up her husband and John Lewis

Urging that Rubio “should be forgiven,” she included that “Elijah and John were friends and the ongoing case of mistaken identity became a running joke between them,” stating how each congressmen had actually been misinterpreted for the other.

Rubio on Saturday acknowledged tweeting an image that misinterpreted Cummings forLewis The senator then erased his post, changing it with a picture of Lewis and a brand-new homage.

Rubio wasn’t the only legislator to make the gaffe. The workplace ofSen Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican, stated it had made an error after a Facebook post honoring Lewis consisted of an image of Sullivan with Cummings in front of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Rockeymoore Cummings on Tuesday likewise kept in mind circumstances in which Fox News and, months later on, CBS News each combined up the 2 guys.

“Within days, I received a personal call of apology for the mix up from DeDe Lea, Executive Vice President of ViacomCBS,” she composed. “I’m still waiting on my call from Fox News.”

Rockeymoore Cummings, a previous chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party, lost a special election in February that saw 24 prospects competing for a possibility to serve the rest of her late husband’s term in Congress.

She composed in her declaration Tuesday that even she has actually remedied “friendly acquaintances” more than when.

“Even I had to explain the difference on more than one occasion when friendly acquaintances would reach out on social media to tell me that they saw my husband Congressman Lewis on television,” she stated, including that “while their face and heads were similar, they were of dramatically different heights: Elijah was more than a foot taller.”

Musing on the resemblances, she stated, “They say that we all have a look alike somewhere in the world. But what are the chances that we will ever see them or meet them?”

“That John and Elijah would not only meet but serve together in the U.S. Congress defies all odds. And, despite the confusion about their similar appearance, I believe that their biggest similarity was their indomitable freedom loving spirits.”