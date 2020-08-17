Eli Sabia – ‘Chennaiyin FC missed the ISL title last season but our thought is always of conquest’

The Brazilian is set to continue with the Marina Machans after penning a brand-new offer …

Chennaiyin FC’s defence is set to include an exceptionally familiar face for the fans of the club in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) after Eli Sabia penned an agreement extension earlier last week.

The Brazilian centre- back is all set to play a 4th season with the South Indian club. He signed up with Chennaiyin in the 2016, playing simply a season prior to rejoining the group in the 2018- 19season He has actually been an essential part of the side since and was a crucial component of the side that reached the last last project.

The 31- year- old has actually made 55 looks for Chennaiyin and is set to contribute to that tally in 2020- 21.

Sabia mentions that he feels a step of love for the club and its fans, having actually invested 3 seasons with them. He is starving for flatware though and hopes that the club can win it this season.

“I am happy to be able to play at Chennaiyin FC where everyone has always welcomed me. It is an honour for me to be going into my fourth season,” Sabia informedGoal “What motivates me to be at Chennaiyin is the affection of the fans for me and my family, and the desire I have to win a trophy with the club and make it a beautiful story.”

The 1.89 m high centre- back had an exceptionally efficient 2019- 20 …