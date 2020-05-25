Eli Manning joined Twitter, and was immediately made fun of by Tom Brady

Manning, a previous New York Giants quarterback, obtained melted by Brady, a fellow celebrity quarterback, after publishing his very first tweet on Saturday.
Brady, that signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March after investing 20 periods with the New England Patriots, countered much less than one hr later on.
“Welcome @EliManning, In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway,” Brady joked.
Despite the dig, Manning and the New York Giants in fact defeat Brady and the New England Patriots two times in 2 Super Bowls– the very first in 2008, 17 to 14, and the 2nd in 2012, 21 to17
.
Manning might be a Twitter rookie, however he really did not allow the joke slide. He supplied a kindhearted feedback to Brady quickly after.
“Hope your golf game is as polished as your Twitter game,” he composed, referencing the “The Match: Champions for Charity” golf suit Brady is taking part in Sunday afternoon, contrary Manning’s older bro. “Don’t hit it in the lumberyard.”