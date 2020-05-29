Eli Apple and Carolina Panthers agree terms on one-year deal | NFL News





Eli Apple has began 25 video games for the Saints within the final two years

The Panthers have agreed terms on a one-year deal with free agent cornerback Eli Apple.

The transfer provides the Panthers the skilled cornerback they coveted after James Bradberry signed as a free agent with the Giants.

Apple has began 48 video games throughout 4 seasons within the NFL and has 233 tackles, three interceptions and three compelled fumbles however has by no means lived as much as the billing of being the 10th total choice within the 2016 draft out of Ohio State.

He began 15 video games for the Saints final season and had 58 tackles and one compelled fumble. He spent his first two and a half seasons with the Giants earlier than being traded halfway by his third NFL season to the Saints.

Given Carolina’s lack of expertise on the cornerback place, Apple has an opportunity to start out straight away.

Carolina returns 2018 second-round decide Donte Jackson from final yr’s group and drafted cornerbacks Troy Pride Jr. within the fourth spherical and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III within the seventh final month.