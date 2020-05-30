Elgin bar owner bans customers from wearing masks inside

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — No entrance with a masks.

An area tavern in Elgin has banned its customers from coming in lined up.

The assertion posted outdoors the tavern reads, “Due to our concern for our citizens, if they feel the need to wear a mask, then they should probably stay home until it’s safe.”

“I think that’s a risk. I think that’s foolish,” stated Elgin native, Ross Owens. “They’re taking chances they don’t need to take, especially if they’re in public service.”

According to a 2018 census, the City of Elgin has slightly over 10,000 residents. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, town has reported that 52 of these residents have examined optimistic for COVID-19.

On Elgin’s Main Street is the place we discover a common tavern banning masks.

“It is more of a push back — the snitches, and the contact tracers out there,” stated Kevin Smith, Co-Owner of the Liberty Tree Tavern. “This is still a rural county.”

Kevin Smith says he’s nonetheless following social distancing tips as set in place by the Center for Disease Control.

Since the Liberty Tree Tavern shut down, Charles Chamberlain has been eagerly ready for it to open again up. He says he’s not fazed by the tavern’s posting.

“I’m a stage 4 cancer survivor. It’s just a choice. He just put that up there to let people know if they aren’t feeling good, then they maybe shouldn’t come,” stated Charles Chamberlain. “Everybody is keeping safe distances, they aren’t bunching up.”

Along Main Street you’ll discover different companies requiring masks, whereas others are asking you put on them at your individual discretion.

“I don’t know anyone personally, and I know a lot of people, that’s gotten the virus or has died,” stated Sherrill Schier, owner of ETX Travel in Elgin.

Sherrill Schier just isn’t a masks wearer, however does have them on-hand for her customers.

“People are just comfortable. We are a small town, we don’t have a lot of crowds. We are okay,” stated Schier.

Any bars that reopen are supposed to keep in-person service at 25% occupancy, however there are not any out of doors occupancy limits at any bars that do have a patio space.