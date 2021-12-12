'Elf on the Shelf' founder sees excited but 'careful' crowd turnout for live events

Christa Pitts, founder and CEO of The Lumistella Company, which owns the “Elf on a Shelf” line of books and properties, shares her views on the company’s growth during a pandemic, the return to in-person events, and a new deal for programming on Netflix.
