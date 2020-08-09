Eleven die in fire in Czech Republic tower block



The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon.





Police in the Czech Republic are examining a fire that eliminated 11 individuals, consisting of 3 kids.

Saturday’s blaze, in a block of flats in the north-eastern town of Bohumin, has actually been referred to as the worst fire in the nation’s history.

Six individuals passed away in the blaze and another 5 were eliminated after leaping from an 11 th flooring veranda in an effort to leave the flames.

Ten individuals, consisting of 2 firefighters and a policeman, were hurt.

Bohumin is on the Czech-Polish border, some 300 km (190 miles) east of the capital, Prague.

The guv of the Moravia-Silesia area Ivo Vondrak stated the fire appeared to have actually been begun intentionally.

According to eyewitness reports, a male was handcuffed at the scene after calmly confessing to authorities he had actually begun the blaze.

Police declined to discuss those claims however they have actually validated that a person individual was apprehended.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek later on informed Czech Radio that what he called “a huge tragedy” …