Elephants dead: More than 360 die from mysterious causes in Botswana

Some carcasses were found clustered around waterholes, while others did actually have died “falling flat on their faces,” in accordance with Niall McCann, director of conservation at United Kingdom charity National Park Rescue.

Live elephants seen nearby appeared physically weak, and one was walking in circles, struggling to change direction, observers said. Other species in the region did not seem to have been afflicted with whatever struck down the elephants.

The Botswana government is testing samples from the dead elephants, but is yet to ascertain a cause of death.

The unusual quantity of elephant carcasses were first recorded from the beginning of May, McCann said. “It’s appalling — we need to know what the hell is going on,” that he said, adding that he couldn’t recall still another time when so many elephants had died from a mystery cause. Botswana hosts 130,000 African elephants — more than any other country on the continent. The Okavango Delta, where the carcasses were found, is home to around 10% of the country’s elephants, McCann said. Last year, Botswana scrapped an elephant hunting ban it had in place in 2014, sparking international outcry. McCann said poaching could not be ruled out this time around, although the tusks were still on the elephants. “800 of them are lying around as a magnet for criminals,” that he added. McCann said there were several possibilities for what might have caused the deaths, including an elephant-specific parasite — or even Covid-19. “What I would like to emphasize is that this has the potential to be a public health crisis,” he said. Whatever the cause, McCann said it absolutely was important to reach the bottom of it as already the increasing loss of elephant life was “significant globally,” he said. The African elephant is classified as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List. The first Great Elephant Census, a pan-African survey conducted in 2016, unmasked that in just seven years between 2007 and 2014 elephant numbers plummeted by at the least 30%, or 144,000.

