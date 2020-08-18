Elephant shrew rediscovered in Africa after 50 years



The animal is little enough to fit in the palm of your hand





An obscure mammal associated to an elephant however as little as a mouse has actually been rediscovered in Africa after 50 years of obscurity.(*50 *).

The last clinical record of the “lost species” of elephant shrew was in the 1970s, regardless of regional sightings. (*50 *).

The animal was discovered alive and well in Djibouti, a nation in the Horn of Africa, throughout a clinical exploration.(*50 *).

Elephant shrews, or sengis, are neither elephants nor shrews, however associated to aardvarks, elephants and manatees.(*50 *).

They have distinct trunk-like noses, which they utilize to delight in bugs. (*50 *).

There are 20 types of sengis in the world, and the Somali sengi (Elephantulus revoilii) is among the most mystical, understood to science just from 39 people gathered years earlier and kept in museums. The types was formerly understood just from Somalia, thus its name.(*50 *).

Steven Heritage, a research study researcher at the Duke University Lemur Center in Durham, United States, and a member of the exploration to the Horn of …(*50 *)