Elephant lands upside down in a pit in India

Wildlife officials intervened after an elephant landed upside down in a pit in eastern India, in a dramatic rescue caught on camera.

The large animal fell flat on its back in the ditch in West Bengal and was unable to get up by itself.

Fortunately, locals and wildlife officials were at hand to get the struggling elephant back on its feet.

Footage shows the distressed jumbo lying flat on its back with its legs sticking up in the air, waving its tusk in an agitated manner.

Luckily, passers-by noticed the flailing animal and rushed to help it.

They used rope and sticks to help push the animal into a position where it was able to get up from the ground.

After being moved onto its side, the elephant managed to finally stand on its feet again, as the crowds cheered.

Footage shows the elephant as it then wanders back into the woodland, apparently uninjured.