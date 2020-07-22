Elephant goes viral after pictures show it using its trunk as a snorkel

“In the wild, there are elephants that swim from island to island in Sri Lanka and locations like that, however Colonel is the only one who takes feline naps in the swimming pool,” Del Turco said. “Ever since he got used to getting in and out of the pool he’s very comfortable and he takes cat naps every day.”

WILD SEAL GOES VIRAL AFTER IMAGES SHOW IT BEGGING FOR FISH IN ENGLAND

Colonel frequently takes naps in the little, 5-foot deep splash swimming pool for elephants, however it took some convincing for him to enter the swimming pool, Christine yielded.

“It took me some coercion,” she added. “For four or five days, he’d just splash himself on the edge of the pool. He wasn’t sure where the bottom was. I coaxed him in there with treats. Now, every time he sees me, he’ll go running into the pool.”

The Forth Worth Zoo, which just recently resumed to the general public– with limitations– due to the coronavirus pandemic, is going through a $100 million remodelling strategy, that includes a brand-new swimming pool for the elephants, consisting of the 5-ton Colonel.

“The new pool is going to be over half a million gallons of water,” Avery Elander, a representative for the zoo, stated. “They’re going to have the ability to go on swims and there will be shallow banks for Colonel to nap in.”

Asian elephants are the biggest land animals on Earth, according to theWorld Wildlife Fund Considered threatened, there are less than 50,000 elephants in the wild.

The mammals are “extremely sociable, forming groups of six to seven related females that are led by the oldest female, the matriarch,” the company included.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP