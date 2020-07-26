ELEGOO Mars UV Photocuring LCD 3D Printer with 3.5” Smart Touch Color Screen Off-line Print 4.53in(L) x 2.56in(W) x 5.9in(H) Printing Size Black Version



ELEGOO has been manufacturing 3D printer components and parts since 2014 and with years of experience in 3D printing, we finally developed our own 3D printer using UV photocuring technology. We’d like to present you our very first photocuring LCD 3D Printer- ELEGOO Mars.

Great industrial design and user-friendly system, we make ELEGOO Mars suitable for anyone to use even though you have never used a 3D printer before.

The semi-assembled printer will save your time setting up when you receive it and within 5 minutes you could start printing your first model we provided – 2 rooks, which could be easily sliced using our newly released CHITUBOX slicing software.

Package List

ELEGOO MARS 3D Pritner comes with a simple yet well-protect package box which contains all the necessary parts you need to start a perfect printing

MARS 3D PRINTER * 1

Build Platform * 1

Resin Tank * 1

U Disk * 1 Tool Kit*1

Measuring Cup * 1

Mask * 1； Gloves * 3

Funnel * 10 ；Scraper * 1

UL Adapter 60W * 1

User Instruction * 1

Mars Printer Tech. Specs



Printing Parameter

System: ChiTu L5.5 Series

Operation: 3.5 Inch Touch Screen

Slicer Software: ChiTu DLP Slicer

Connectivity: USB

Printing Technology: LED Display Photocuring

Light Source: UV Integrated Light(wavelength 405nm)

XY Resolution: 0.047mm(2560*1440)

Z Axis Accuracy: 0.00125mm

Layer Thickness: 0.01-0.2mm

Printing Speed: 22.5mm/h

Power Requirements: 110-220V, 12V5A 60W

Build Volume: 4.72*2.68*6.1 inches

Unique Industrial Design

With the unique steel ball design, you only need the Z-axis to return to zero, then lock the leveling screw to start printing.

Large Screen

Large colorful 3.5 inches touch screen. You can preview the model in SD card like you saw pictures in Windows OS. Real-time display printing process.

Speed

ELEGOO Mars comes with the latest version of CHITUBOX Slicing Software which gives you extraordinary user experience. CHITUBOX takes only 1 minute to slice 30Mb .stl model files while the open-sourced slicing software would take up to 10minutes. CHITUBOX allows you to hollow out your model before slicing which could save your resin dramatically during photocuring process.

Off-line Printing

The ELEGOO Mars has an integrated computer board for printing directly from USB. You don’t need to connect it to the computer while printing.

Precision

ELEGOO Mars uses a 2560×1440 2K HD masking LCD as to provide accurate printing with XY axis resolution of 0.00185inches / 0.047mm

Sturdy Structure

Semi-assembled printer allows you to start printing within 5 minutes.

Sturdy structure of the all-aluminum fuselage plus acrylic cover, which is elegant and durable.

