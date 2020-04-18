Electricity generation at Armenia’s solar power plants increased by 50% in January-February – Panorama

In January-February 2020, a complete of 1 billion 461.Three million kilowatt-hours of electrical energy was produced in Armenia, rising by 23.1% to check with the identical interval of 2019, Armenia’s National Statistical Committee (NSS) reported in its month-to-month replace.

According to the NSS knowledge, in two months the electrical energy generation at terminal power plants grew by 204.2%, amounting to 700.9 million kilowatt-hours, whereas electrical energy manufacturing volumes at heating power plants rose by 30.3% totaling to 9.9 thousand megajoule.

Electricity manufacturing volumes at hydropower plants reduce down by 21.9%, totaling to 224.four million kilowatt-hours to check with earlier 12 months knowledge.

To be aware, electrical energy generation at Armenia’s solar power plants made up 2.1 million kilowatt-hours in January-February 2019, increased by 50% to check with earlier 12 months volumes whereas manufacturing volumes at wind power plants cuts down by 22% amounting 0,7 million kilowatt-hours.

