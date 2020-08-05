Electric Folding Treadmill | Motorized Portable Pad Treadmills Walking Jogging Running Exercise Fitness Machine w/Incline LCD Display and Bluetooth Speaker (from US, Silver) (from US, Silver)



Price: $198.88

(as of Aug 05,2020 20:19:09 UTC – Details)



Feature:

►►【Super fast and easy assembly】–This folding treadmill boasts a compact footprint and fast folding design s to move around without hassle. You can either store it in your living room, study, a small corner or under the bed.

►►【Multi-functional LED Display】–Multi-functional LED Display to track your performance in time, speed, distance and calories burnt, promising a superior and effective home treadmill workout.Simply connect to your phone or other electronic device via Bluetooth matching and you can enter the training by exercising the playlist. Provide phone/keyboard.

►►【Bluetooth Speaker】–Place your phone or tablet on the device holder. Charge your personal devices using the built-in USB port. Stream music from your phone or tablet to the built-in speakers via Bluetooth.

►►【Easy to Use】–This Folding Treadmill comes with an integrated safety key and emergency close button that can be stopped immediately. The 265 IBS load-bearing makes running machine easily usage, which is enough to meet the training needs of the general population.

►►【Shipping Time】–5-7 Business Days Fast Delivery by UPS / USPS / Fedex. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. We will solve them for you immediately.