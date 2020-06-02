Electric cars gain market share in Europe despite Covid-19 crisis | Automotive industry

Electric and hybrid cars gained traction amongst European patrons in April despite coronavirus lockdowns stalling the market, suggesting carmakers are more likely to keep away from potential fines probably value billions of euros in the event that they fail to scale back common emissions.

Battery electrical automobiles and plug-in hybrid cars accounted for 17% of gross sales throughout all European markets, together with the UK, in April, in line with knowledge collated by industry analysts Jato Dynamics. That was greater than double the 7% market share achieved in April 2019.

The knowledge present patrons had been extra more likely to go for electrical and hybrid cars at the same time as total gross sales fell dramatically. Total automobile gross sales, together with petrol and diesel fashions, fell from 1.34m models in April 2019 to 292,600 automobiles in April 2020, the bottom degree for the reason that 1970s, Jato stated.

Sales of battery electrical cars fell by 29% in the course of the month in contrast with the earlier yr, however carried out far stronger than the 78% decline seen throughout the market as a complete as gross sales of petrol and diesel cars decreased a lot sooner.

Sales of plug-in hybrid cars rose by 7% in line with Jato. Volkswagen, Volvo and Ford all benefited from robust development in gross sales of plug-in hybrids.

The knowledge means that – if the market share beneficial properties are sustained as showrooms in the UK and Europe reopen – carmakers are making progress in the direction of assembly emissions reductions targets that got here into drive in the beginning of the yr. The targets are primarily based on common emissions of all cars offered in the EU and the UK in 2020 and 2021.

Felipe Munoz, an analyst at Jato, stated: “EVs were already driving part of the small growth that remained in 2019. This year, as governments have acted quickly to protect their people and economies, EVs have gained even more traction and visibility due to incentives.”

However, the rise in plug-in hybrid gross sales seems to corroborate analyst predictions that hitting the targets can be achieved largely via gross sales of cars that also emit massive quantities of carbon dioxide in many instances.

Carmakers are pushing for the EU and the UK to introduce additional subsidies to help the automobile industry. The industry employs 13.eight million folks throughout Europe, in line with the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

The carmakers are pushing for subsidies to use to fossil-fuelled cars in addition to electrical automobiles, which has drawn protests from environmental campaigners and politicians who need electrical fashions to be prioritised as shoppers are inspired to keep away from public transport for well being causes.