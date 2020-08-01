Electric Bike Horn Electronic Bicycle Bell 120 DB Waterproof 3 Sound Modes with Rechargeable Battery



Electric Bike Horn

design with small size and modern fashion look.built in boost circuit with loud sound reached 120 db

with rechargeable 280 mAh lithium battery,used more convenience .USB cable charge 1.2 hours full charge.

full charge ring 2500 times.about 20-30 days works.

please pay attention when charging the bike bell,the indicate light red is on charging ,full charged is green light.

The Electric Bike Horn with IP 65 waterproof level,three protection:waterproof,drop, dust resist meet you daily use.

Detail:

Name: bicycle electric horn

Color: Black,Blue

Material: ABS+PC

Weight: 40 g

DB: 120 DB

Charge input: 5V-250 mAh

Waterproof level: IP 65

Battery: 280 mAh lithium rechargeable battery

Sounds:3 modes whistle sounds,hour sounds,alarm sounds

Charging Indication

Before the first use,please full charge the electric bike bell

Open the USB waterproof plug then insert the charging line into the USB port

When the charge is complete,unplug the charging line and make sure the USB plug is covered

Installation Method

Find the proper position on the bicycle handerbar ,fix the bike bell on the handle with the silicone strap

Choose the proper distance then fix the controller on the handle

Product package:

1 pcs bicycle electric horn

1 pcs silicone strap

1 pcs USB cable

1 pcs use manual

