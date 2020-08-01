Electric Bike Horn Electronic Bicycle Bell 120 DB Waterproof 3 Sound Modes with Rechargeable Battery

Price: $13.88
Electric Bike Horn
design with small size and modern fashion look.built in boost circuit with loud sound reached 120 db
with rechargeable 280 mAh lithium battery,used more convenience .USB cable charge 1.2 hours full charge.
full charge ring 2500 times.about 20-30 days works.
please pay attention when charging the bike bell,the indicate light red is on charging ,full charged is green light.
The Electric Bike Horn with IP 65 waterproof level,three protection:waterproof,drop, dust resist meet you daily use.
Detail:
Name: bicycle electric horn
Color: Black,Blue
Material: ABS+PC
Weight: 40 g
DB: 120 DB
Charge input: 5V-250 mAh
Waterproof level: IP 65
Battery: 280 mAh lithium rechargeable battery
Sounds:3 modes whistle sounds,hour sounds,alarm sounds
Charging Indication
Before the first use,please full charge the electric bike bell
Open the USB waterproof plug then insert the charging line into the USB port
When the charge is complete,unplug the charging line and make sure the USB plug is covered
Installation Method
Find the proper position on the bicycle handerbar ,fix the bike bell on the handle with the silicone strap
Choose the proper distance then fix the controller on the handle
Product package:
1 pcs bicycle electric horn
1 pcs silicone strap
1 pcs USB cable
1 pcs use manual
