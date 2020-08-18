Electoral reforms: Human rights activist calls for revising voter register – Armenian News

Inaccuracies in the voter register offer mostly with those people of Armenia, who have either left the nation or had their names altered, whereas lots of others who are irreversible homeowners are not de- facto consisted of in the lists, according to Daniel Ioannisyan, the president of the Union of Informed Citizens

At a public argument dedicated to the electoral reforms, he harped on the benefits of their proposed design prohibiting the usage passports past their expiration date when doing deals such as opening checking account, ballot, or being confessed to work. Noting that the practice has actually shown practical in a variety of nations, consisting of Georgia, Ioannisyan revealed remorse that it is not relevant in Armenia.

“All those persons who are abroad and have forgotten about citizenship of Armenia or have died must not be on the voter registers. Those people’s passports are or will soon be past their expiry. By excluding those people, we are essentially shortening the voter registers. By cutting down as many as 188,000 [names], we approximate it to the population quantity we virtually have,” he stated.

Hovhannisyan asserted that by dismissing identity files past expiration they are likewise minimizing the threats of voting rather of missing people.