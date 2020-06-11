Electoral College: The road to getting 270 votes in the 2020 election

The other known is that American politics has been at some of its most polarized levels in history all through the span of the Trump presidency, meaning the majority of the red vs. blue map is probably to remain unchanged from four years back (or even 20 years back for that matter).

However, we thought now is nearly as good a time as any to publish set up a baseline state-of-play electoral map where all of those great unknowns will play out and alter as the months between now and the election unfold.

As is now the norm in American presidential politics, the race to 270 electoral votes is almost certain to drop to a small number of battleground states. So, do not let all those national polls showing a big advantage for Joe Biden cloud your vision too much. Yes, at this current snapshot in time, it’s clear that Biden has the advantage both nationally and in many key battleground states. But the idea that this race is all wrapped up in June seems a bit far-fetched. It’s been more than 30 years since a winning presidential candidate won more than 400 electoral votes, so blowout presidential elections are hard to come across.

Trump’s campaign war chest is one of the clearest structural advantages that he currently has in the race. The Trump campaign ended April with not quite twice as much cash readily available as the Biden campaign. The former vice president has been working to close that gap as he attempts to consolidate all corners of the party adhering to a competitive primary season that ended in March. In a clear signal, the Trump campaign happens to be playing more defense than offense. It is rapidly increasing its advertising spending in what exactly are expected to be the most contested battleground states rather than focusing an increase in resources on expanding the playing field. The Biden campaign hopes to seize on its current momentum by expanding the map and creating multiple pathways to 270 electoral votes while making Trump defend some states that have been reliably red in recent cycles.

The unknowns are pretty clear at this point too.

What will the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic be this fall when voters train their minds on the choices before them for the presidency? Will the country be in the midst of a resurgence of a spreading virus? Will the economic fallout from the spring shutdown have been contained by the fall? Will a recovery be underway in an easy method most Americans can experience? Will the country’s assessment of how Trump performed in the handling of the crisis and the economic aftermath be since it is now? Will Biden be perceived as a satisfactory alternative for Americans who’re displeased with the country’s current course? Will the method by which votes are cast and counted be significantly different than before for many voters? And will the reenergized movement for racial justice in America as evidenced by the protests across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death lead to a voter surge in November?

Presidential reelection campaigns traditionally serve as a referendum on the incumbent. As a candidate so that as President, Trump has consistently disrupted political rules and norms. He will need to find a way to defy that historical precedent and turn the contest into a choice — made more of a challenge given the decades Biden has spent in the public life, including eight years as vice president.

This raises still another unknown. Has the window closed for the President and his team to have a clean dominating shot at defining Biden in an adverse light for voters? The plan was to follow in the footsteps of the George W. Bush and Barack Obama reelection campaigns and do so rigtht after the primary season, when Biden was low on cash rather than yet fully staffed up and in fighting form for an over-all election campaign. That time has undoubtedly passed, but the question remains whether the Trump team will have a way to cut through all the events that have dominated the public’s consciousness and just drive the news cycle each and every day with a negative narrative framed around Biden. The President and his campaign have already previewed lots of potential avenues they intend to pursue, but how those attacks land is still not even close to clear.

The Map

This map is not meant to be predictive of what it’ll look like in November. It is an inaugural snapshot based on conversations with Democratic and Republican operatives across the country, campaign aides and officeholders about how exactly they all see the current landscape. And, eventually, all the component parts of modern-day campaigns will undoubtedly be playing a task in how it takes shape including polls, candidate visits, TV and digital ad buys, and the strength of campaign organizations on the ground.

Its goal is to reflect where the battle for 270 electoral votes is probably to be most engaged.

Trump starts with a solid base of 125 electoral votes from 20 states which can be most likely to be uncontested in the fall. When you combine that base of solid states with the additional 80 electoral votes which can be currently leaning in his direction, it brings Trump’s total to 205 electoral votes — 65 votes away from reelection.

Biden begins his general election quest with a solid base of 190 electoral votes from 15 states and the District of Columbia. When you add in the 42 electoral votes that are leaning in his direction, it brings his total to 232 electoral votes — just 38 away from winning the presidency.

That leaves us with six states worth a total of 101 electoral votes which will likely prove decisive in selecting the direction the country heads in for the next four years: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

There will be much for people to quibble about here. There are people who argue that Michigan has drifted to leaning Democratic and you will find those who believe New Hampshire and Nevada are true toss-ups or that North Carolina might not be really in danger for the President to lose.

All of the may be true. And this map will undoubtedly be dynamic and change as the campaign unfolds and the candidates make their tough choices about where their time and resources are spent and where they are wasted.

Over the coming months, states will move from lean to battleground status and back, but this initial snapshot is our most useful sense of where the campaigns believe the fall battle will undoubtedly be most engaged and where the most work will undoubtedly be done by both sides to sway voters to their candidate.

Solid Republican:

Alabama (9), Alaska (3), Arkansas (6), Idaho (4), Indiana (11), Kansas (6), Kentucky (8), Louisiana (8), Mississippi (6), Missouri (10), Montana (3), Nebraska (4), North Dakota (3), Oklahoma (7), South Carolina (9), South Dakota (3), Tennessee (11), Utah (6), West Virginia (5), Wyoming (3) (125 total)

Leans Republican:

Georgia (16), Iowa (6), Maine second Congressional District (1), Nebraska 2nd Congressional District (1), Ohio (18), Texas (38) (80 total)

Battleground states:

Arizona (11), Florida (29), Michigan (16), North Carolina (15), Pennsylvania (20), Wisconsin (10) (101 total)

Leans Democratic:

Colorado (9), Minnesota (10), New Hampshire (4), Nevada (6), Virginia (13) (42 total)

Solid Democratic:

California (55), Connecticut (7), Delaware (3), DC (3), Hawaii (4), Illinois (20), Maine (3), Maryland (10), Massachusetts (11), New Jersey (14), New Mexico (5), New York (29), Oregon (7), Rhode Island (4), Vermont (3), Washington (12) (190 total)