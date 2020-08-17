Election Will Not Be ‘Fair’ With Widespread Mail-In Voting

President Donald Trump stated Monday that he did not think November’s election would be reasonable with widespread usage of mail-in voting.

Trump: “The Greatest Scam Of All Time”

“I have to tell you, that if you go with this universal mail-in voting… tens of millions of ballots being sent to everybody and their dogs, dogs are getting them okay, people that have been dead for 25 years are getting them, you have to see what’s happening. You’re never going to have a fair election,” President Trump told Fox and Friends in an interview on Monday.

If mail-in voting was commonly utilized, the President stated that the election would wind up being “the greatest scam of all time.” However, he clarified that he did assistance absentee tallies.

“Absentee ballots like in Florida, those are great things. you send for it. you ask for it. They send it to you, you send it back with your vote. Those are great,” Trump stated.

It echoes a tweet from the President last month, where he argued that “with universal mail-in voting… 2020 will be the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history,” explaining it as a possible “great embarassment to the USA.”