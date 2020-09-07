Election Live Updates: Biden, Harris and Pence to Make Labor Day Visits Today

President Donald Trump during a news conference outside the White House on Monday. Credit… Stefani Reynolds for The New York Times

During a Labor Day news conference outside of the White House, President Trump launched into a personal screed against his rival for president, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., calling him a “stupid person” and dismissing Senator Kamala Harris, Mr. Biden’s running mate, as “not a competent person” whom he predicted would never serve as president.

Mr. Trump, who has been hoping that an October announcement of a vaccine to treat the coronavirus could help his electoral chances in November, said that Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris were spreading “reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric” because they have raised questions about his political motivations for an accelerated timeline.

“Contrary to all of the lies, Biden wants to surrender our country to the virus,” Mr. Trump claimed. “He wants to surrender our families to the violent left-wing mob, and he wants to surrender our jobs to China. Our jobs and economic well-being.”

“Biden doesn’t have a clue,” he said. “You know he doesn’t have a clue. In prime time he wasn’t good, and now it is not prime time.”